Sonic customers could be entitled to class action settlement, Columbus location involved

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some Sonic customers across the country and in the Chattahoochee Valley could be entitled to a settlement from a class action lawsuit.
The lawsuit stems from a purported data breach that affected the company in 2017, though the company denies all claims in the lawsuit.
The settlement includes anyone who made a purchase using a credit or debit card within the specified time period at any of the 325 affected stores, one of which is in Columbus.
To qualify to make a claim, consumers would have had to have made a purchase between April 7, 2017 and October 28, 2017.
The Sonic located at 3464 Victory Dr. in Columbus is one of the 325 affected locations.
If you used your card at this or any other of the locations listed here during the specified time period, you may be entitled to a $10 settlement.
If you used your card at any of the locations during the correct period of time and experienced fraudulent or unauthorized charges on the card you used, you may be entitled to a $40 settlement.
