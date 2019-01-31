United Way unveils results of Columbus homeless population survey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Each year, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley conducts a survey to determine the homeless population of Columbus and have now released the results.
The organization’s eleventh survey, known as the Point in Time Count, saw 273 sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals in Muscogee and Russell counties surveyed.
The study looks at their current housing situation, families and health.
“The annual Point In Time Count gives a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in our community. As we look over the data from previous years, we are able to measure progress towards our goal of ending homelessness,” said Pat Frey, Executive Director of United Way’s Home For Good program. “This assessment evaluates the needs of those surveyed, so that effective and efficient referrals can be made to community service providers,” she added.
In 2018, the Point in Time Count identified 279 homeless individuals. The highest count came in 2011 when nearly 500 individuals were surveyed.
This is the second year the survey was done electronically with the Housing Authority of Columbus providing WiFi for the tablets that were used.
United Way hopes the count will shed light on the situations of the local homeless population and gather information on how to help them.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.