Warmer days on the horizon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite the bitter cold once again greeting us for Thursday morning, the days ahead hold the promise of faint hints of spring. Still looking at below average temperatures for this afternoon and Friday morning (though fortunately not in the hard freeze territory), but the weather pattern shifts as we head toward the weekend when milder air gradually surges back into the Valley.
60s are back in the forecast beginning Friday and 70s even make an appearance early next week. In addition to the warming trend though, we trade sunshine for gradually more clouds moving in and rain chances return as well. A stray shower is possible Saturday, but expect a few more showers in the mix Sunday and even better rain chances into the middle of next week. So, for now, February looks less brutally cold and instead gives us a little spring preview in the forecast!
