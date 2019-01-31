Ways not to break the bank by hosting a Super Bowl party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Sunday, millions of Americans will spend they day glued to their TV waiting on and watching the Super Bowl, but pockets may be left empty the next day after buying tons of food, if you’re hosting a watch party.
For Super Bowl Sunday, people are ready to go all out and spend every penny on food to enjoy the party, but there are ways to budget.
You can hit up the dollar store to stock up on cups, plates, and decorations. No one has to know how much you spent to deck out the place.
Buying in bulk and comparing prices at wholesale retailers, like Sam’s and Costco, can also save you a lot of money.
When buying party food, take advantage of grocery apps to save money because every small discount will add up.
For all you party hosts, financial experts say the biggest thing is to be ahead of the game.
“Plan ahead, take the opportunity to make those preparations and not wait to the last minute, don’t rush out to the store on Sunday afternoon to buy everything for that evening," said Kelvin Collins, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Georgia
If you are hosting a party, don’t be afraid to ask your guests to pitch in or consider co-hosting.
Folks are just looking for a party, food, and drinks to enjoy a day dedicated to football, you don’t have to break the bank to make it memorable.
