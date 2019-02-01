Applications now available for the City of Auburn’s 2019 Citizens’ Public Safety Academy

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn residents have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at what first responders do every day. Applications are now available for the City of Auburn’s 2019 Citizens’ Public Safety Academy.
“This will be out 16th session and it’s an opportunity for us to invite the citizens of Auburn to participate in a program that we’ve been running to expose them to some of the in and out daily activity of the public safety department, both police and fire,” said Auburn University Precinct Assistant Chief of Police Will Mathews.
CPSA presents the opportunity for a ton of hands-on training and gives Auburn residents an inside look at what it’s like to serve and protect the community.
“Through the program we offer eight sessions that will expose participants to the patrol function, 911 communication, investigations, firearms training. They also can get certified in CPR if they’re not already,” said Mathews.
Mary Sinnote, who has previously taken the classes, said it’s a great way to get involved.
“Everybody needs to do this. It’s a lot of fun,” said Sinnote. “You get to see that the officers are people like we are. They just want to go home at night, just like we do in the evenings.”
There is an alumni group of people that have participated in the program and they meet once a month.
Auburn residents 18 and older can apply. Applications are due March 14 and the program will be from March 21 until April 25.
