Black History Month Observance Committee awards $25K to organizations at contribution presentation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop visited Columbus Friday for the kick off of Black History Month at the historic Liberty Theatre.
The event recognized three organizations and programs that help preserve the cultural history of African Americans in the Chattahoochee Valley.
This year’s honorees, who will split a total of $25,000, were the African America History Museum, Urban League Youth Summer Jobs Program, and the Liberty Theatre.
Supporters say these organizations play a vital role in the community.
“Everyone should know their history. If we are not aware of where we come from, we will not know where we are going,” said Alonzo Whitaker, chairman of the Black History Museum.
The committee is also preparing for its annual Black History Month Breakfast on Feb. 18 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The speaker will be Congresswoman Marcia Fudge of Ohio. Money raised from the annual breakfast goes to support local organizations.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.