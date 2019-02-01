Co-Work Columbus offering business owners a flexible workplace

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Co-Work Columbus is offering entrepreneurs, freelance workers or startup business owners the ideal workplace.
Co-Work Columbus is a new venture for the community, giving folks the opportunity to work in a flexible setting with all the resources you need.
The membership-based service charges a monthly fee and includes six private offices, twenty private desks, over fifty flex workstations and more.
“The office spaces are on a year-long agreement;" said Patti Martin, Co-Work Membership Coordinator, "the dedicated desk and flex memberships are month to month bases they include small conference room with six seats and a large conference room with ten seats.”
Their goal is to be an ideal workplace solution for startups, established companies and even frequent visitors to Columbus.
“What we have seen so far are folks coming to town who want to have a location in Columbus that may work in other cities,”said Pace Halter, CEO of D.C. Bradley Real Estate.
Most small business owners work from home and miss out on building connections.
“So the idea behind a co-work space is really the networking; you can get its stay-at-home employers, maybe they don’t have the opportunity to get out and meet other people, do a little bit of networking and here you have the dedicated space to meet people have your conferences and your meetings,” said Martin.
For the next two Fridays, Co-Work Columbus is opening their doors to the public for free. At this point, space is limited and you must call and set up an appointment.
Private offices start at $600 a month and dedicated desk start at $300 where you will have 24-hour access to help start up your business.
