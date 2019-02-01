CSU students and award-winning artist partner for acquisition at Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University students along with an award-winning artist partnered for a new acquisition at the Columbus Museum.
CSU students got the chance to travel the region with artist Mark Dion as part of a Fall 2018 Great Conversations/Art and Research class. They attended an auction, toured West Point Lake, visited Pasaquan, collected bug samples from kayaks, met a local folklorist, artist, scientist, and more.
Now, there are 20 mini expeditions finished into an art project at the Columbus Museum.
The class allowed students to participate in Dion’s newest creation, “curiosity cabinets.”
"Personally, it was one of the most rewarding teaching experiences that I have had in my 17-year career,” said Michael McFalls, CSU art professor who taught the course. “It was truly an interdisciplinary topics class that focused on the research, process and the creation of artwork.”
“Having the opportunity to work with Mark Dion was a once in a lifetime experience that I never would have thought possible,” said Joshua Richmond, a third-year art major at CSU. “I learned how a professional artist works through their field and develops a piece.”
The experience gave students the opportunity to work behind the scenes on a commissioned project and learn more about the Columbus’ history and environment.
