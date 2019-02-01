EAMC wears red to raise awareness for heart disease in women

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - When you think of heart disease, you might think of men being more susceptible, but cardiovascular disease is actually the number one killed of women.
Feb. 1 is National Wear Red Day to bring awareness of cardiovascular disease, especially in women.
The East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika is hoping to help raise awareness by participating in Wear Red Day.
The Journal of Women’s Health found that many women do not consider themselves at risk for heart disease, but one woman dies every eighty seconds because of it.
Cardiovascular disease does not only include heart attacks, as it is commonly associated with, but also strokes, hypertension and congestive heart failure.
The disease can be caused by stress, smoking, aging and genetics.
To prevent cardiovascular disease, officials at EAMC say you should exercise regularly, eat a colorful diet and manage your stress levels.
According to Kathe Briggs, the Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation, some of the symptoms to watch out for include, "Chest pain that would radiate down your arm or up into your neck or possibly into your jaw. But sometimes women will present symptoms like back pain, jaw and neck pain, just a tightness. So not your typical elephant jumping on your chest symptoms sometimes.”
To support the cause of Wear Red Day, click here or share a picture of yourself wearing red today on social media with the hashtag #wearred.
