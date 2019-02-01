Man arrested, charged with murder in late night shooting on Will Ave. in Phenix City

Man arrested, charged with murder in late night shooting on Will Ave. in Phenix City
Roger Jay Jones, charged with murder
By Alex Jones | February 1, 2019 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 5:21 PM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man on Will Ave. in Phenix City.

Officers were called to the scene of Will Ave. just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 where they found 38-year-old Keith Miles suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Keith Miles, Phenix City murder victim
Keith Miles, Phenix City murder victim ((Source: Family))

Russell County Coroner Arthur Dumbry, Jr. confirmed Miles died on the way to the hospital.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed in a press conference that Roger Jay Jones has been arrested and charged with murder.

Phenix City Police Officer Kilpatrick Thomas spotted the vehicle Jones was driving after a BOLO was put out, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Thomas pursued the vehicle until Jones crashed the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.