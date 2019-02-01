Man arrested, charged with murder in late night shooting on Will Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man on Will Ave. in Phenix City.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Dumbry, Jr. confirmed Miles died on the way to the hospital.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed in a press conference that Roger Jay Jones has been arrested and charged with murder.
Phenix City Police Officer Kilpatrick Thomas spotted the vehicle Jones was driving after a BOLO was put out, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
Officer Thomas pursued the vehicle until Jones crashed the vehicle.
