March for Babies 2019 kick off luncheon held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - March of Dimes held its 2019 kickoff luncheon Friday for the upcoming March for Babies Walk in Columbus.
News Leader 9’s Cheryl Renee was the emcee of the luncheon which highlighted several speakers including the McBride family. The family shared their journey and experience with the vital help afforded to them when they needed it most.
“March for Babies leads the fight for all moms and babies. So, we’re out there raising funds to support the critical research and programs needed to get our moms healthy and our babies healthy and strong and have a bright future,” said Carla Sterling, development manager for March of Dimes.
Nearly half a million babies are born premature or with birth defects in the United States each year.
