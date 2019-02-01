No Cold Fronts For A Week!

After a brutal few days of cold weather, we look to quickly thaw out today with highs returning into the 60s. Warming trend looks to continue into this weekend, and into next week. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s mid week! Warm weather will come with a price, with an active southern jet stream bringing plenty of cloud cover and daily (low) rain chances. Our next cold front will approach late next week, bringing a better chance of rain. But until then, enjoy the warmer than normal weather!