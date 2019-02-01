Virginia governor apologizes for appearing in yearbook photo that shows people in blackface, KKK robe

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said on Friday that he was “deeply sorry” for appearing in a photo that’s “racist and offensive.”
The picture was from a yearbook page featuring Northam. It shows two people in what appears to be blackface and a Ku Klux Klan robe.
The governor didn’t say which of the two people in the photo he was.
The picture first surfaced after being posted to Twitter by a right-wing blog.
Northam, a Democrat, was targeted by conservatives earlier in the week over comments made regarding a bill that would have lessened restrictions on third-trimester abortions.
Republican leaders in the General Assembly called the picture “deeply disturbing."
In a statement before the governor’s apology, House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shanandoah) and Senate Rules Committe Chairman Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said, “This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the governor.”
