Students at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School host ‘wipe out poverty’ celebration

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus held a celebration Friday as they work together to wipe out poverty.
The school held a pep rally where students dropped hundreds of rolls of toilet paper at the school’s gym. Toilet paper, donated by school families during the month of January, was presented to St. Anne Community Outreach. Students also participated in toilet paper game challenges during the celebration.
Donations will be distributed to clients who visit Outreach.
The event is planned in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.
The primary mission of St. Anne Community Outreach is to provide food and clothing to people in great need or in emergency situations.
