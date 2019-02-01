Warming Trend Carries On!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we get ready for the weekend, look for clouds to thicken up across the Valley. The rain coverage on Saturday and Sunday will be between 10 and 20% at any given time, so I'd hang on to the umbrella just in case you need it if you're out and about. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and up to the mid 60s in spots on Sunday. Early next week, our warm-up continues with upper 60s and lower 70s the rule Monday and Tuesday. The rain coverage will increase to the 20-30% range for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs begin to climb into the mid 70s in spots. Thursday will likely be the warmest day for us with mid to upper 70s for highs and a partly sunny sky. Rain and storms will return on Friday as another cold front approaches the area. Things look to dry out and cool off as we head into NEXT weekend.