5 charged with murder in death of east Georgia teen, 2 children’s bodies recovered

GUYTON, GA (WTVM) - Murder charges have been filed against five adults in east Georgia after a 14-year-old girl’s body was found buried in the yard of her father’s home.
In December, the body was identified as 14-year old Mary Crocker who had been missing since October.
The girl’s father, his wife, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and mother-in-law’s boyfriend are all now charged with felony murder in addition to cruelty to children.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says the murder charges related only to the death of Crocker, despite the fact that her brother’s body was found buried next to her.
Mary’s brother, Elwyn “JR” Crocker Jr., was last seen alive in 2016 when he was 14 years old.
The sheriff’s office says the children’s cause of death is pending and an investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.