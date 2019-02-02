Columbus Emergency Services respond to apartment building fire near Boxwood Blvd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Emergency Services are currently responding to a structure fire on Boxwood Boulevard near Macon Road.
Authorities have reported “heavy fire" with multiple engines and ambulances on the scene. The building or buildings on fire are believed to be apartment homes.
Officials say that right now it appears the fire was started after food was left on the stove. Only one unit was damaged and no injuries have been reported.
The scene remains active with services on the scene.
