Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop hopeful that another government shutdown can be avoided

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop shared his thoughts on the government shutdown.
Bishop said he is optimistic that lawmakers in Washington will be able to reach a compromise and avoid another government shutdown before the Feb. 15 deadline.
It was just a week ago that roughly 800,000 federal workers returned to the job after an agreement was reached to fund the government through the Feb. 15. Bishop said he is confident that a bi-partisan committee can agree on a plan that would address border security.
He said the question is, will the president sign it.
"Hopefully he will,” said Bishop. “Hopefully he will reflect upon the tremendous pain and devastation that was caused by the 35-day shutdown that was his baby, his creation."
Bishop said he supports more border security but thinks it should center around modern technology, infrastructure, and personnel, not what he calls a 14th century wall to deal with a 21st century problem.
