Local Tax experts warn about changes and uncertainty this year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The new tax laws could make filing your taxes a little more challenging this year..
Tax experts warn it is the biggest tax law change since 1996.
On top of that, experts warn this tax season may be especially tricky in light of the recent and possibly fugue government shutdowns.
They say the best plan is to file early and stay informed. They say with so many changes and so many people who are filing for the first time, it is important to know what rules affect your taxes.
In a recent survey from Jackson Hewitt conducted by research now, 35% of taxpayers think it will take more time to file taxes this year than the last.
