Measles outbreak triggers vaccination discussion

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - After the measles outbreak in Washington State there is new attention being given to whether or not children should be vaccinated.
Doctors have debunked most theories as to why parents have chosen not to vaccinate in the past. However, some still do not.
“I am writing because I am the 15-year-old son of an anti-vaccine parent. I have spent the last 4 years trying to convince my mother that vaccines are safe. I haven't succeeded. So instead I am trying to research how to be vaccinated without my mother's consent,” wrote a user on the website Reddit.
Doctors say it is important that all children are vaccinated unless they have a medical reason that prevents it.
"It is never too late to get caught up and I would really encourage those teenagers to look into how they can do it themselves, or if they need their parents' permission to talk with their parents about why it’s so important that they take responsibility for their own health and prevent things that could cause them serious injury or harm,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, who is in UAB’s division of pediatric infectious diseases.
In Alabama, minors 14 and over can get vaccinated even without their parent’s consent.
