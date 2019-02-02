Mother of teen killed on Macon Road starting non-profit to raise awareness of domestic violence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) For Mechelle Virgin, it only feels like yesterday since she last heard her daughter’s voice.
"Destinee didn't deserve this. She was a beautiful young lady and she will always be remembered as so," Mechelle explains.
18-Year-Old Destinee Virgin was shot and killed on Macon road in September of 2018. 17-year-old Markel Ervin was charged with her murder.
“The pain hasn’t ceased any. I’m just waiting on this court date to come on. I haven’t heard anything but I’m taking it one day at a time,” says Mechelle.
Virgin’s cause of death was ruled a homicide by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office due to multiple gunshot wounds. Her mom, Michelle Virgin, says she’s still heartbroken about what happened. Through the pain, she says she’s reaching out to those in the community to prevent others from going through the same thing.
"We’re working now to get Destinee’s nonprofit started and it’s going to be called Destinee’s Peace. I really really want to give back to the community. I want to turn this tragic death into something positive,” says Mechelle.
“I think it’s a good thing because I don’t want any other girl to go through what Destinee did,” says Destinee’s 10-year-old sister Talia Mason.
Virgin says she'll be going to schools and talking to students about the dangers of domestic abuse and what to do if they're ever in that kind of predicament.
“I’m going to be able to help. They’re reaching out now whether they knew my daughter, or they just need help. It’s not just young ladies that’s getting abused but it’s domestic violence that’s happening more and more with our youth and we really need to step up as a community and law officials to get this together,” says Mechelle.
They say it’s all in the love and memory of Virgin’s life.
“I want her to be remembered for her soul, and how she was. Her smile and everything else,” explains Mason.
Mechelle Virgin says she’ll soon be speaking to students at schools across Columbus starting with Carver High School: her daughter’s alma mater. Still no word on the suspect Markel Ervin’s next court appearance.
