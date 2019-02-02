Proposed GA bill may protect you legally if you let a dog out of a hot car

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you come across a dog in a locked car, is your instinct to break the window to let it out?
Well, in Georgia, that could have legal consequences.
“Oh yes, I love that dog. I don’t know what I’d do without my dog,” said Clifford Washington, a dog owner.
Most people would do anything for their dog, another member of the family. But what happens when you come across man’s best friend locked in a car on a sweltering day?
“The right thing to do was do what you would do if that was your child and deal with the consequences later, whatever they may be,” said Cordero Kendrick, an Albany resident.
But right now you could potentially face legal consequences in the state of Georgia. There is currently no law allowing you to break a car window to rescue a pet.
“I could at least call for help. Dial 911 or something,” said Washington.
Calling 911 is legally the only thing you can do. But a new bill that members of the Georgia Senate are working on could change this entirely.
“I would want someone to get help if I accidentally just left him in there. You know, yes, I would like someone to do anything they could to help get him out,” said Washington.
If you see a dog locked in a hot car, Senate Bill 32 could potentially limit your liability if you were to break the window to let it out. But one resident said he doesn’t know if this is the best idea.
“An innocent bystander, a good Samaritan were to come by and open that door, then we get left with whatever happens after that, what are all the what ifs?” asked Kendrick.
Kendrick said there’s always the concern of the animal becoming scared and potentially attacking whoever lets it out. But even with this potential con of Senate Bill 32, Kendrick said he’d still be willing to risk it.
“The most important thing is saving a life, and I don’t think there’s anything else that needs to be said,” said Kendrick.
The bill is still being worked on at the moment.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.