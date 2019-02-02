Spring Arrives Early!

Temps not just across the Valley, but the SE United States will continue trending above normal heading into next week. Strong ridge of high pressure will develop off the SE US coast, and establish itself, meanwhile, a large trough will dig into the western US. As a result, high temperatures will soar into the 70′s, and threaten 80F next week. Record highs will be threatened. This will block cold fronts dead in their tracks to our NW. These stalling cold fronts combined with the sub-tropical jet will create mostly cloudy skies each day along with daily shower chances. Best chance for rain will be next Friday when a cold front attempts to pass through. Though that appears like that might not even happen now. Stay tuned!