Video shows women mocking Native American man as he sings in New Mexico

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE/CNN) - Each week, John SwiftBird brings a piece of his Lakota heritage to the Santa Fe Plaza in the New Mexico city by the same name.
"They are old pow wow songs from the northern plains," SwiftBird said.
On Monday, the Native American’s songs were interrupted.
“Some group of young women … were intoxicated, kind of jumping up and down to the songs I was singing, and making mocking sounds,” he said.
In video captured of the scene, four women, who all appear to be white, can be seen bowing and dancing around SwiftBird.
"I didn't let it get to me, I wasn't discouraged," SwiftBird said.
He said he continued to play and they continued to mimic him, until a man approached them and called them out.
“Tell us why you’re racists,” the man, Steve Wilkerson, can be heard asking.
“We ain’t no racists,” someone from the group responds.
“You sure act like one,” Wilkerson says.
Since being posted to Facebook on Thursday, the video has been viewed about 20,000 times, with hundreds leaving comments like “good for you recording this disgusting behavior” and “please don’t come to Santa Fe if you don’t have respect for others.”
“For somebody to come here from another place and be like actively mocking a Native person, just the level of ignorance that I’m perceiving, coming from that instance, is really mind blowing,” a Santa Fe woman said.
Wilkerson followed the women to their car. They never showed their faces or gave their names.
SwiftBird said even though it was a negative experience, it was one that was necessary to highlight.
"I hope it takes away racial animosity to some degree," he said.
