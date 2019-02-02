Clinch Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) - Deputies in Clinch County are searching for an inmate who they said escaped Friday night.
Jerome “Buster” Riley, 36, escaped during transport, according to Clinch County Sheriff’s Deputy Leo Lankford.
Lankford said they believe Riley is headed to Jacksonville, Florida.
Deputies are continuing to search for Riley. Anyone who sees him or may know his whereabouts should call 911 or the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316.
This is a developing story. WALB is working to get more information and a picture of Riley. We will update you as more details come in.
