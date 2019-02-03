Columbus father and community members plant memorial tree to remember man killed in 2016

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Family, friends, and law enforcement came together to honor a Columbus man who was shot and killed in 2016 by planting a memorial tree at a local high school.
They planted an oak tree at Columbus High School to symbolize how rooted he was in this community and how the love and support from the community will never go away. Plus, they say there’s a deeper message.
“Nobody’s life is worth taking. Everybody is important,” says Bobby Seawright Sr.
Seawright Sr. says Sunday will be his second time not being able to see or hold his son for his son’s birthday. Bobby Seawright Jr. would’ve been 28-years-old, but just months before his last birthday in 2016 he was shot and killed on Branton Woods Drive near Fort Middle School. It was just after he got a new job.
“They celebrated with some of the guys he would’ve been working with that Friday night. When he came to pick his friend up, that’s when everything changed,” says Seawright Sr.
Seawright was found lying next to his car, while it was running, suffering from gunshot wounds. A day before his son’s birthday Bobby Seawright Senior, friends and those in the community came together to honor Bobby by planting an oak tree.
“This tree will be a representative to the statement that he is still very much with us,” says High School Classmate Shailee Barnes.
The tree was donated by Tree Columbus and the class of 2009 as well as friends at Columbus High School. It was Bobby’s alma mater.
“His parents lost their only child. It was a huge tremendous lost to the community. He was an amazing individual,” explains Barnes.
In the summer of 2018, Bobby's alleged killer was found not guilty on all counts. The family says they're just pushing forward to remember Bobby's life and dedicate this tree to him as a way to know that he's always with them.
“We hope everyone remember Bobby Seawright not as a victim but as an individual,” says Barnes.
“I got so much love here that gives us the strength and it’s uplifting. We appreciate everything everyone has done to celebrate our son’s homegoing,” says Seawright Sr.
Organizers and family say they’re hoping this effort would help in the fight against gun violence. They’re still continuing forward in his memory.
