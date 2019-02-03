Highs Will Approach 80 Degrees This Week

Weather is only going to trend warmer as we head into the workweek. Strong upper level high will park itself off the SE United States this week, pumping a warm & tropical air mass into our area. It will also block any cold fronts from reaching the area temporarily. As a result, temps will run 10-20 degrees warmer than normal this week across the valley. Highs will approach 80 degrees and records will be threatened. Cold fronts will stall to our north, but may get close enough to provide daily shower chances. By Thursday, a strong trough will dive into the western US, helping to beat down the blocking high and push a cold front through on Friday, bringing better rain chances.