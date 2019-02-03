Popular Columbus seafood restaurant reopens fresh fish market

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many Columbus seafood lovers are excited after a longtime favorite fresh fish market announced that is open for business once again, following a temporary closure.
Rosehill Seafood President, Jeff Lunsford, explains that they had to close the market last October after they were unable to accept food stamps anymore.
Lunsford says since then he had to cut back on employees in the market and cut back on the variety of fish offered, but now the market is officially open for business again. He says they are slowly getting more business in the fresh fish market again and hopes to be back up to full speed soon.
The fish market has been open for 42 years and offers some of the freshest seafood in the Columbus area. Rosehill is also popular for it’s restaurant meals and oyster bar. Rosehill Seafood is located at 2621 Hamilton Road.
Photo courtesy of Rosehill Seafood Facebook.
