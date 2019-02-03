4th suspect arrested in Pizza Hut shooting that killed local rapper last April

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 4th suspect is now in custody for the deadly shooting at Pizza Hut last April.
On Saturday, 27-year-old Johnathon Lemorris Swift was arrested in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Brandon Denson.
Warrants were issued for Swift’s arrest in August of last year and Swift had been on the run since then. Police were finally able to arrest him in Clayton County this weekend.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputies say that they spotted a vehicle that Swift was said to occupy and converged on the car in a nearby trailer park. Swift exited the vehicle and ran, but officers were able to catch up with him and place him into custody.
The new arrest makes four total suspects in custody for the case. The suspects 24-year-old Dover Coppins, 24-year-old Tommie Mullins, and 28-year-old Eric Spencer were all arrested last year for their various degrees of involvement in the deadly shooting.
The group face charges of murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The incident occurred on April 6th, 2018. Police say it all stemmed from an armed drug robbery gone wrong. When Columbus police arrived at the Pizza Hut on Dogwood Drive and Buena Vista Road, they found Denson dead in his car from multiple gunshot wounds.
You might recognize Denson for his work in the music industry. He was known as ‘Billion Dollar BD’ to his large fan base in the area.
