City council denies request to keep basketball goal in Phenix City neighborhood

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A request to city council to keep a basketball goal in a Phenix City neighborhood has been denied.
The city demanded the basketball goal on Silver Lake Drive to be removed. Nick Cox, the owner of the goal, said he bought it to help make a difference for children in the neighborhood and encourage them to become physically active.
He said days after he set the goal up, he received a notice for Phenix City’s Building Code Enforcement stating there were complaints against the goal’s location, and it’s a violation of the city’s zoning ordinance.
Cox has been given an extension to Feb. 15 to remove the goal.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.