CPD arrest man after hit and run leaves pedestrian with severe injuries
By Julie Waldock and Sharifa Jackson | February 4, 2019 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:05 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A hit and run on Macon road this weekend has left one in the hospital and another behind bars.

43-year-old Antowan Brundidge was arrested and charged with DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.

According to a police, the collision happened Saturday evening just before 8:00 PM on Macon Road.

Brudidge was reportedly driving east bound when he hit a 24-year old male running across the street.

Brundige then briefly stopped before fleeing the scene in his damaged vehicle. However, a witness was able to provide tag information and Brundidge was taken into custody a short time after.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital, with serious injuries.

