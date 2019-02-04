CPD arrest man after hit and run leaves pedestrian with severe injuries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A hit and run on Macon road this weekend has left one in the hospital and another behind bars.
43-year-old Antowan Brundidge was arrested and charged with DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.
According to a police, the collision happened Saturday evening just before 8:00 PM on Macon Road.
Brudidge was reportedly driving east bound when he hit a 24-year old male running across the street.
Brundige then briefly stopped before fleeing the scene in his damaged vehicle. However, a witness was able to provide tag information and Brundidge was taken into custody a short time after.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital, with serious injuries.
