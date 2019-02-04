Former Boys and Girls Club of Georgia Youth of the Year to attend State of the Union

GEORGIA (WTVM) - A former Boys and Girls Club of Georgia Youth of the Year winner will be making her way to one of the nation’s biggest stages.
Kai Hartman, Boys and Girls Clubs of Georgia’s 2018 Youth of the Year, will join Senator David Perdue at President Trump’s State of the Union as his guest.
Hartman is a graduate of Lithia Springs High School and currently attends Howard University.
She has previously been named Youth of the Year for both Douglas County and Metro Atlanta.
Senator Perdue says that he is inspired by the work Boys and Girls Clubs does to help youth reach their full potential.
To see this year’s Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year finalists, click here.
