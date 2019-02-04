Former Harris County graduate is now a Super Bowl LIII Champion

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A former Harris County High School student has earned the title of Superbowl champion after his team, the New England Patriots, defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 last weekend.
#39 A.J. Howard plays as a Safety for the New England Patriots.
The 23-year-old was born in Hamilton, Georgia. He graduated early from Harris County High School in 2013.
Harris County High School won back to back region championships in 2012 and 2013, Howard’s junior and senior years. During that time, he was also named to first-team all-region and all-Bi-city honoree.
Howard then went to college at Appalachian State before moving on to play in the NFL. He has played for the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants, and now the New England Patriots.
Those close to him say that what really stands out is what a great friend he was to the people that he played with then and how he’s still great friends with them now.
