It’s Beginning to Feel a Lot Like Springtime!

Despite the milder air surging into the Valley this week, expect more clouds than sun each day, with a chance of a few showers here and there. For now, it looks like the best coverage for some light rain showers will be Tuesday, with just an isolated shower or two possible Monday and Wednesday. Our next cold front looks to come through Friday (and possibly bring a little rain along with it), and finally put our temperatures back closer to seasonable levels by the weekend with highs closer to 60 and lows near 40. Saturday for now looks dry, but another disturbance headed our way early next week will bring a chance of a few showers as early as Sunday.