National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - It’s that time of year again, when student athletes across the country formally decide what school they will likely be playing their respective sport at for the next four years.
National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 4 and Sports Leader 9 will have all the updates for you.
Schools Sports Leader 9 will be covering on National Signing Day include, but is not limited to:
- Beauregard High School in Opelika, AL
- Opelika High School in Opelika, AL
- Troup County High School in LaGrange, GA
- Central High School in Phenix City, AL
- Carver High School in Columbus, GA
- Lanett High School in Lanett, AL
- Callaway High School in Hogansville, GA
- Smiths Station High School in Smiths Station, AL
- Auburn High School in Auburn, AL
- LaFayette High School in LaFayette, AL
- Spencer High School in Columbus, GA
- St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, GA
- Schley County High School in Ellaville, GA
- Columbus High School in Columbus, GA
- Central High School in Talbotton, GA
- Northside High School in Columbus, GA
