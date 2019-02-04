Police: Burglary suspect bites Montgomery police officer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 22-year-old man is being charged after police say he bit an officer while being arrested for burglarizing a home.
Artez White is charged with assault second degree, burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.
Capt. Regina Duckett says the charges are related to a burglary investigation that began Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Woodley Road.
According to the arrest affidavit, three suspects were found inside the victim’s home attempting to take three TVs and a chair. White and two other suspects, Jarquis Willis, 24, and Louise Jackson, 22, were charged at the scene.
During his arrest, Duckett says White became combative and bit an officer causing minor injuries. Court documents indicate the bite to the officer’s left shoulder caused bruising, swelling and bleeding.
White was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $44,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.