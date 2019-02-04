Rosa Parks Museum celebrates Civil Rights icon’s 106th birthday

Parks, often referred to as the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement, died in October 2005 at the age of 92. She’s known for her Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white man. That led to the 382 day boycott of the city’s buses by African Americans. The boycott ended on Dec. 20, 1956, after the United States Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling that declared segregated bus service unconstitutional.