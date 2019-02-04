Rosa Parks Museum celebrates Civil Rights icon’s 106th birthday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum is celebrating the Civil Rights icon’s birthday!
Monday would have been Rosa Parks’s 106th birthday. The museum is offering free admission today, along with special activities and a birthday cake!
Parks, often referred to as the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement, died in October 2005 at the age of 92. She’s known for her Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white man. That led to the 382 day boycott of the city’s buses by African Americans. The boycott ended on Dec. 20, 1956, after the United States Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling that declared segregated bus service unconstitutional.
The museum downtown Montgomery is a year-round celebration of the life of Rosa Parks and the impact she had on our country. The events planned today include special music, and story times for children.
The Rosa Parks Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
