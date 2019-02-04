Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you're a fan of spring-like temperatures, you're going to love the forecast we have for you through Thursday. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mid to upper 70s on Thursday. Some folks Thursday will likely even make it past the 80 degree mark for the first time since the fall. Look for only a 10-20% coverage of showers over the next couple of days with foggy starts in the morning. We will experience more clouds than sun, but Thursday looks like a day that we may stay a bit drier and also see more sunshine peeking through. Friday will bring another cold front that will provide a 30-40% coverage of showers and perhaps a few storms - we don't anticipate any issues with severe weather with this front. That will cool things down as we head into the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Next week, we will quickly warm up again with 60s on Monday and 70s on Tuesday with the rain coverage creeping up a bit until our next front moves through on Tuesday.