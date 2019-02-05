Black Restaurant Week highlighting black-owned businesses in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Black Restaurant Week is underway in Columbus. This week is hosted by the Columbus Minority Pages.
Kicking off Black History Month, several restaurants are offering different specials, discounts, and menus this week. CJ’s Wings on Buena Vista Road is among those participating in Black Restaurant Week.
“I can’t stress that enough, I am so proud to be a part of Black Restaurant Week,” said Chris March, owner of CJ’s Wings. “You all come out and check the specials and participate and show love and community. It is very needed. We are all we got.”
Some other participating restaurants are Ed’s Southern Cooking, Blu Crabs, and Chester’s Barbecue.
