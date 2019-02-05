Chick-fil-A restaurants host Daddy Daughter Date Night in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chick-fil-A restaurants across Columbus and Phenix City hosted a date night on Monday.
The Daddy Daughter Date Night was held at St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus. Chick-fil-A usually hosts events at their individual locations, but felt there would be a better impact in the community if this event was held together.
Fathers were treated to dinner, dancing, and fun with their daughters.
"The importance of tonight's event is us literally rolling out the red carpet for dads and daughters to have a date and to really just impact our community in a positive way," said Alex Vann, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A on Wynnton and Macon roads, and Manchester Expressway.
To make the night a little more memorable, there were professional photographers on site and a red carpet with Chick-fil-A cows. Guests were greeted by pageant winners and they learned ballroom dancing from two world renown ballroom dancers.
