Columbus Animal Control hosting Valentine’s adoption event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a furry new Valentine this year, Columbus Animal Care and Control can help.
The facility is currently at its capacity, so they are hosting a special adoption event ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The 4910 Milgen Rd. facility is inviting the community to join them and spoil a dog.
You can bring a homemade Valentine or treat to put in each dog’s Valentine’s bag and will have a kissing booth, photo booth and goodies.
The $75 adoption fee includes a certificate for spay and neuter and microchip. If the dog already has those things, the adoption fee is only $25.
You are invited to the event, even if you are not interested in adopting a dog.
The event is taking place Saturday, Feb. 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
