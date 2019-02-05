Columbus city leaders taking public input on how money should be reinvested into the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - City leaders in Columbus are taking public input on what should be done with money to re-invest into the community.
Every year, the city receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For the 2019 fiscal year, the Community Reinvestment Department of the Columbus Consolidated Government received $1.5 million. Monday, they listened to ideas on ways to reinvest the money in the community.
They say the funding has decreased over the past decade, so it’s important for local community members to submit their input on where the money goes.
"We’re seeing an overall declining trend of federal funds. We need to bring the community together and utilize funds and maximize community benefit,” says Kevin Garza, city planner of Community Reinvestment.
The department handles construction and demolition of public facilities, roadwork, and even works with Columbus Parks and Recreation on projects. They say if you would like to provide your input, you can contact their office or go to their website.
