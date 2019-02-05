Columbus police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man suffering from Alzheimer’s.
57-year-old David Mitchell was last seen on Feb. 4 near Mereworth Ct.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and gray shoes.
Mitchell is 5′7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He is a white male with brown eyes and gray hair.
There is no photo available of Mitchell at this time.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
