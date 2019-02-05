Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley announces ‘On the Table’ Action Grants

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A press conference to announce grants from a Columbus initiative was held Tuesday afternoon.
On the Table Action Grants range from $100 to $2,000 and will be awarded to organizations and/or individuals.
On the Table, by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, is a one-day opportunity to gather around a table with friends, neighbors, and colleagues to discuss issues that that impact the quality of life.
Participants were motivated to move into action after their 2018 conversations. 9 out of 10 participants said they were likely to take specific actions regarding something they talked about. To help realize some of the best ideas, the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley announced the grants.
The application deadline is March 12, 2019 at 5 p.m.
