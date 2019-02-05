CPD investigating shooting on Northstar Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting on Northstar Dr.
Neighbors say they heard seven to eight gunshots around 9:45 a.m. before calling 911.
Multiple houses are taped off on Shirley Ann Dr., off of Northstar Dr.
There is no word yet on if any injuries were sustained.
