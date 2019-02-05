GUEST SEGMENT: PCR blows up giant heart in Uptown Columbus, wants community to “Be Heart Smart”

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is placing an inflatable in the heart of the Fountain City to encourage community to learn more about heart health.
Their “Be Heart Smart” event will take place in the 1000 block of Broadway on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The event will feature a giant inflatable heart that stands 13 feet tall and 26 feet wide and allows visitors to walk through learning about the heart on the way.
Cardiologists and clinical staff from Piedmont Columbus Regional Cardiovascular Services to answer questions.
The event will also feature heart healthy activities for kids like a Treadstone climbing wall, inflatable obstacle and rowing machines from Uncommon Athlete.
Ride on Bikes will also be hosting a bike ride before the event at 9:00 a.m.
Several prizes will also be given away including an epic Valentine’s day gift that features dinner for two at Epic and a night at the Columbus Marriott. They will also be giving away a 3 month membership to Uncommon Athlete for two.
