Inmate suffering eyesight loss after attack in Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man is fighting for his eyesight at Piedmont Columbus Regional after a jail fight Saturday.
Several Muscogee County Jail inmates reportedly stabbed Earl Johnson in one eye and scratched his other eye.
His wife said this all started with a traffic stop on Friday night.
“Honestly, what was running through my mind was is he dead or alive?” said Earl Johnson’s wife, Porchia Johnson.
Porchia Johnson has been married to Earl Johnson, or EJ, as his family calls him, for about a year. She said he was a passenger in a vehicle Friday night that was pulled over for having window tinting too dark. That vehicle was ultimately searched.
Porchia Johnson said,“There was a firearm that was in the drivers seat, underneath it, on her side. He didn’t have anything on him, no drugs, no firearms, or nothing.”
Officials arrested Earl Johnson for a violation of probation, and brought him to the Muscogee County Jail. After a Recorder’s Court hearing Saturday morning, his wife said he was attacked.
“One eye did get punctured and he has no sight in that eye, and the other eye did have injuries to it. They’re not giving a time frame as to when it’s going to heal, but right now he cannot see anything.”
Maj. Joe McCrea, the administrative bureau commander with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said, “I’m aware of the investigation, but it’s currently under investigation with our investigative unit and until the investigation is complete, I really can’t discuss any of the details.”
Porchia Johnson said something needs to be done to protect inmates. “We’re paying money to get the roads paved, that’s not a necessity. I mean something like that is more important than driving on a road, building another building, security at a prison. They need security,” Porshia Johnson said.
She said Earl Johnon will be coming out of the hospital a different man. “I did not know he was going to go in walking talking singing, being his self, to coming out relying on some help.”
Earl Johnson is still at Piedmont Columbus Regional recovering from his injuries.
