Local Alzheimer’s disease advocates head to Atlanta to turn Capitol purple

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of families are affected by Alzheimer’s disease every day right here in Columbus and local advocates are headed to the Georgia State Capitol with hopes of making a difference.
Over 200 hundred advocates across the state, including ones in Columbus, are heading to Atlanta to turn the capitol purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.
Worldwide more than 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Each year, the Alzheimer’s Association travels to Atlanta to talk with lawmakers about issues dealing with the disease and so they can remain aware of the number of Georgians living with the disease.
Advocates also want to bring awareness to the family members and caregivers of those with the disease, which is why they are depending on other agencies for help.
“My mother, my grandmother, three aunts and four cousins and now two friends my own age have the disease or have lived with the disease and I want to make sure that my nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews don’t have to worry about having the disease and just as importantly don’t have to worry about caring for a family member with the disease,” said Kathy Simpson, the Director of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Early symptoms of Alzheimer’s are misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.
New problems with words in speaking or writing and trouble understanding visual images may also be an early sign of Alzheimer’s.
