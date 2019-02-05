Miss Georgia Pageant may not return to Columbus for its 75th year

The old board of the MAO 2.0 lost their contract and franchise. Late last year, the former Miss Georgia Board of Directors was removed by the Miss America Organization. The former Miss Georgia board filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the Miss America Organization asking for an injunction to allow them to put on state pageants as planned. The judge did not grant the restraining order. Local directors say it will be a major hit to the Columbus economy if the pageant doesn’t happen in the Columbus.