Opelika police investigating non-life threatening shooting at trailer park
By Alex Jones | February 5, 2019 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 9:46 AM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating an early-evening shooting that occurred on Hurst St.

Police responded to Brook Haven Trailer Park on Hurst St. at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 4 after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

A short time later, a gunshot victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center who informed officers he had been shot in the area of Brook Haven Trailer Park.

He was treated for a minor, non-life threatening injury.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPD at (334) 705-5220.

